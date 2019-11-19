Amidst all the protests and increasing concerns about the breakdown of rule of law in Hong Kong, Alibaba’s $13 Billion Hong Kong listing looks to be successfully completed. Can the city continue to thrive as a global financial center, and is Beijing betting that it can in spite of increasing efforts to make it just another PRC city?

The US-China trade discussions seem to be on an endless loop of hope, promise, disappointment and threats. We are back in the threat stage today, as President Trump said earlier today that “If we don’t make a deal with China, I’ll just raise the tariffs even higher.”

Thanks for reading.