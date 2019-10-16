The Chinese government is upset about the passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in the US House of Representatives. The Act will likely pass the Senate as soon, with enough votes to overturn a very unlikely veto by President Trump.

Officials issued condemnations and threats of countermeasures, and the Wednesday CCTV Evening News had six reports condemning the passage.

So even as there may be a small truce in the trade war the US-China tensions are rising on just about every other front, as expected. It is not just a trade war…

