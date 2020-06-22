It sounds like the National Security Law for Hong Kong may come into effect by July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) deliberated on the draft at the June 18-20 meeting. The NPC Standing Committee has scheduled another meeting for June 28-30, and even though the law is not listed on the public agenda the expectation is it will be pushed through then. It was also not on the official agenda for the June 18-20 meeting.

The South China Morning Post summarizes the key points we know from this weekend’s announcement: