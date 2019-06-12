The Hong Kong protests against the proposed extradition law erupted again today and it looks like the city may be dealing with massive protests for the foreseeable future, just as in 2014 during Occupy Hong Kong. Carrie Lam is showing no sign of backing down, Beijing continues to publicly support her, but the protestors do not look to be going anywhere.

The explanation for the Hong Kong unrest Xi will probably believe is that a combination of insufficient patriotic education among Hong Kong youth and hostile foreign forces intent upon fomenting a color revolution is the underlying cause, rather than anything Beijing and the CCP have done.

The Hong Kong protests are a huge embarrassment for Beijing, coming just months before what is supposed to be a rapturous celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC. The response from Beijing may also weigh on the upcoming Taiwan election, and if it is hardline then it may help Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP, exactly what Beijing does no…