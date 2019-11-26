All indications are that Beijing is still trying hard to keep trade and Hong Kong tensions separate in the relationship with the US. There are more official denunciations of the US over Hong Kong, as well as a dressing down of the US Ambassador to the PRC on the topic, while at the same time there was yet another call between the two trade negotiating teams and official messaging around the possibility of that elusive phase one trade deal remains fairly positive.

Religious classics look to be in line for a reinterpretation for the New Era, in another reminder that the Party sees itself above all deities. Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang addressed a symposium and called “the interpretation of religious doctrines and rules important and fundamental work.” Reinterpretations and retranslations may be coming, per the official report on the meeting: