Politburo Standing Committee members Li Zhanshu and Han Zheng appeared on the Thursday CCTV Evening News, so while we do not know why all seven of the PBSC members were out of view for over a week, it looks like things are getting back to “normal”.

I’d love to know what they were doing for the last ten days, that seems like a long time to just talk about the Ukraine situation.

Today’s top items:

Hong Kong outbreak Ukraine Jiangsu takes over investigation of Xuzhou chained woman case Common Prosperity Australian politics getting nastier about China Olympics

