Summary of today’s top items:

1. PRC cements occupation of Scarborough Shoal by declaring it a national nature reserve - Barely a month after a PLA Navy ship rammed a China Coast Guard vessel while harassing a Philippine Coast Guard ship near Scarborough Shoal, the PRC government has now declared the Shoal, called Huangyan Dao by the PRC, the “Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve”. The PRC will now even more aggressively harass Philippine fisherman who try to access their historical fishing grounds. As Xinhua states: