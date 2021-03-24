Today’s Essential Eight items:

Xi in Fujian- So far the key themes of the inspection tour include cultural confidence, ecological civilization, reform, and rural revitalization;

PLA prep for CCP’s 100th anniversary - No parade, lots of loyalty for Xi

China-Russia - It is worth paying attention to the communique from the Wang-Lavrov meeting

Human rights criticism - The government issued the annual report on human rights in the US, while stepping up its attacks on the US and its Western allies for all their human rights failings

US-China - Blinken in Europe announces the restart of the European Union-United States Dialogue on China

Reaction to EU sanctions - The PRC has reacted with anger and more threats

Swedish company H&M under attack - In a remarkable coincidence, the Communist Youth League just “discovered” a post from last year about Xinjiang and now H&M’s China business may be destroyed