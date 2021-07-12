Improving ideological and political work; Xi Jinping Thought student reader; Modernizing grassroots governance; Data review
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Guideline to strengthen and improve ideological and political work
Xi Jinping Thought student reader coming this school year
Modernizing grassroots governance
Data review and approval needed before overseas listings
Fifth anniversary of South China Sea arbitral ruling
Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on US-China relations
20th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform
Tencent’s turn with the regulators
Thanks for reading