The :Four Major Challenges” is a new formulation developed on the basis of the Four Tests and Four Dangers.
“四大挑战”是在“四大考验”、“四种危险”基础上作出的新概括 - Wang Huning on the Fifth Plenum
In this issue:
1. Stock market investors unimpressed
2. Wang Huning on the “Four Major Challenges 四大挑战”
3. Li Qiang on AI
4. Nvidia and China
5. PRC-Philippines
6. Latest issue of Qiushi
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Energy, Environment, Science and Health - Jobs and Events - Education
Today’s top items:
1. Stock market investors unimpressed - Investors were mostly disappointed with the latest stock market rescue attempt. The PBOC completed its third securities-industry swap operation Tuesday, providing RMB100 billion in liquidity capacity at a winning fee of just 10 basis points. But the STAR 50 plunged 3.81%, ChiNext lost 2.73%, and major optical-networking and semiconductor stocks suffered another round of double-digit declines.