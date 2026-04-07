Iran war; Ma Xingrui; Industrial and Supply Chain Security; PLA political rectification; MSS warns about foreign dinner guests
Today’s top items:
1. China and Russia veto UN resolution on opening Strait of Hormuz - China and Russia vetoed a watered-down United Nations Security Council resolution put forward by Bahrain to encourage countries to work together to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. PRC ambassador to the UN explained why they vetoed the resolution, citing in part President Trump’s post early today: