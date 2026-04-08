Today’s top items:

1. Iran war - There appears to be a ceasefire in the war, though already there have been violations. According to President Trump. China played a role in convincing Iran to agree to the cease fire, though so far official channels in China have given no details of what exactly China may have done to push Iran towards the agreement. Trump also posted that that “A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately”, which will be awkward for US-China relations, and his visit to China next month, if he really follows through.

2. All-PLA Senior Cadre Training Course - Now we know why there was that very long piece on the PLA in the PLA daily and People’s Daily, translated here. A senior military cadre training course opened today at National Defense University and Xi Jinping delivered an important speech calling for ideological rectification and political rectificat…