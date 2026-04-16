A slow day near the end of a long week so today’s newsletter is a bit thin. We missed this week’s Sharp China due to my mom’s illness; all should be back to normal next week. Apologies for being a bit ragged this week, and thanks for your patience.

Today’s top items:

1. Iran War - Wang Yi met with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Beijing. According to the Xinhua readout Wang said: