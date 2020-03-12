Thanks for your patience yesterday. We are all sorted at home, everyone is fine and we have been stocking up for a while. It is terrifyingly surreal to watch how badly the US government has fumbled the preparations for the building COVID-19 storm, given how we have been so closely watching the outbreak in China that the CCP is now turning into a glorious victory while benevolently offering itself up as the key provider of public goods and knowledge to fight the epidemic in other countries.

As we have discussed previously large outbreaks in key economies that shut down much of the global economic system ex-China have more risk than opportunity for the PRC as it tries to restart its economy while preventing a new surge of infections inside China.

Meanwhile, the CCP continues to push its increasingly aggressive domestic and global propaganda campaign to sow doubt about the belief held by every serious person working on the outbreak that the virus originated in China. It is important to p…