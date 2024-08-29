Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Central Committee for Comprehensive Deepening of Reform meets - The Central Commission for Deepening Overall Reform held its first meeting since the July Third Plenum. The "meeting reviewed and adopted a plan for central Party and state departments to implement major reform measures set in a key resolution adopted last month at the third plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee" as well as a guideline on upgrading pilot free trade zones. So we should start seeing more detailed reform implementation plans for the "more than 300 reform measures spanning sectors such as the economy, culture and ecology" set forth in the Third Plenum Resolution. Xi’s call to “emancipate our minds” of course means to emancipate them within the parameters of Xi Jinping Thought on XYZ.

2. US National Security Advisor Sullivan in Beijing - US National Security Advisor met with Xi, Wang Yi and CMC Vice Chair Zhang Youxia. Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice got a s…