I know I promised no newsletter today but since there was a Politburo meeting I thought it would be useful to send out a translation of the full readout. There is no mention of dates for the long-awaited and oft-rumored Third Plenum, nor is there anything about the economy other than an exhortation to “focus on the primary task of high-quality development, deepen reform and opening up, ensure that the key tasks determined by the Central Economic Work Conference are implemented, and promote the effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity of the economy”.

The readout summary blurb gives us the highlights: