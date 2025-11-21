Summary of today’s top items:

1. Japan-China - There is no apparent progress towards a resolution of the current Japan-China crisis, so everyone may need to settle in for a long period of heightened tensions. No new countermeasures were announced Thursday, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson again demanded the Japanese Prime Minister “retract the erroneous remarks”, which is not going to happen. The US State Department finally posted a statement of support for Japan on X:

So Friday may bring a new round of outrage directed at the US, though given the warm feelings since Busan and the still tenuous state of the US-China trade agreement, perhaps PRC officials will be restrained in their criticism of the US, and instead crank it up even higher towards Japan?

2. Symposium to commemorate 110th anniversary of Hu Yaobang’s birth - Xi gave a speech at a symposium to commemorate the 110th anniversary of Hu Yaobang’s birth. Cai Qi presided and Li Xi attended as the two other Standi…