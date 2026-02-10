Today’s top items:

1. Xi on Sci-tech self-reliance - On Monday Xi inspected the National Information Technology Application Innovation Park in Yizhuang, Beijing. So far we only have very short propaganda reports on the visit:

On the morning of the 9th, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected scientific and technological innovation work at the National Information Technology Application Innovation Park located in Yizhuang, Beijing. He entered the exhibition hall to view displays of innovation achievements in fields such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and engaged in cordial exchanges with representatives of scientific researchers and heads of tech enterprises. Xi stated that in building a great modern socialist country, the key lies in self-reliance and strength in science and technology. We must give full play to our country’s advantage of mobilizing resources to accomplish major undertakings, gather various high-quality elements for key research breakthroughs, accelerate the re…