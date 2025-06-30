The readout of the June Politburo meeting readout is quite short. The only disclosed agenda item was the deliberation of the “Regulations on the Work of the CPC Central Committee’s Decision-Making, Deliberation, and Coordination Bodies 党中央决策议事协调机构工作条例”.

What does that mean? It is not clear, and I think some may interpret it as a sign of Xi’s power being checked, though, sorry to sound like a broken record, I am skeptical. When read with the readout of the June Politburo study session from Monday afternoon, I think the likelihood is that these new regulations may be another mechanism for Xi to ensure his decisions are fully implemented.

I have included translations of both the Politburo meeting and the study session in this note.

The June Politburo meeting readout: