The core is the soul; it is strength 核心就是灵魂，就是力量 - People’s Daily Ren Zhongping Article: Grasping Historical Initiative, Achieving Great Rejuvenation, Written on the Occasion of the 105th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China

Today’s top items:

1. June Politburo meeting - Flood and drought risks must be especially acute right now. The June Politburo meeting had as its agenda “study and deploy flood control and drought relief work”. From the readout (translated here):

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting on June 30 to study and deploy flood control and drought relief work. CPC Central Committee General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

新华社北京6月30日电 中共中央政治局6月30日召开会议，研究部署防汛抗旱工作。中共中央总书记习近平主持会议。

The meeting noted that during this year’s main flood season, extreme weather and climate events in China will still be more frequent than usual, with droughts and floods occurring in equal measure. All regions and relevant departments must f…