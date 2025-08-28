Assuming the leadership publicizes an August Politburo meeting, we should hear about it Friday. If they do and it is a particularly interesting readout I will be back in your inboxes tomorrow.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Guest list set for September 3 - The Ministry announced that 26 foreign leaders will attend the commemorations, including North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. The only two Western leaders to attend are the Prime Minister of Slovakia and the President of Serbia. Indian Prime Minister Modi, even though he will be in Tianjin for the 8.31-9.1 SCO Summit, is not attending. I will guess that there will be no criticisms of Russia for launching the largest war in Europe since the end of World War II.

2. India-PRC - Bloomberg has an interesting story titled “Secret Xi Letter Revived India Ties After Trump Tariff Barrage” The letter was not actually "secret" (see this April 1 story about the letter from Xi to Indian President Droupadi Murmu), but this language was not reported at the…