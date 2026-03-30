Today’s top items:

1. KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wen to visit China - KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wen will head a delegation to visit Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Beijing from April 7 to 12. It is not confirmed that she will meet with Xi Jinping, but that is the expectation, especially since the PRC announcement of the visit stated “CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping Welcome and Invite KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wen to Lead a Delegation Visit”. It is not clear how well her visit will go over inside the KMT, but we should all hope that through Cheng Beijing continues to see prospects for some sort of peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, even if she probably can not deliver what Beijing wants.

2. Li Qiang chairs State Council Executive Meeting - The March 27 State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang covered three main agenda items.

On Xiong’an New Area, the meeting called for implementing Xi Jinping’s recent address on the area’s development, striking a balance b…