The commemoration for the 70th anniversary of the PLA entering the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea looks like it will culminate with a meeting Friday that will be broadcast live.

The PLA Daily published a nearly 10,000 character commentary today by "Jie Xinping 解辛平", pen name for "PLA daily important news commentary 解放军报重要新闻评论”.

Among the key excerpts from “The Battle for Justice Must be Won-Written on the Occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' Going Abroad to Resist U.S. and aid Korea 解辛平- 正义之战必胜: 写在中国人民志愿军抗美援朝出国作战70周年之际”: