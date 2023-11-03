Central Financial Work Conference - People are still trying to figure out what the meeting really means in terms of policies. The Thursday People's Daily has a commentary on studying and implementing the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference titled “Unswervingly Follow the Path of Financial Development with Chinese Characteristics”. If you can explain what this means in practical terms then please let us know: “the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has integrated Marxist financial theory with the specific realities of contemporary China and with the excellent traditional Chinese culture”. The commentary highlights the “eight persists in” from the meeting, including “persist in risk prevention and control as the eternal theme o…