Li Keqiang - There has been an outpouring of tributes and sorrow for former Premier Li Keqiang, some in the physical world at places connected to his life and a lot online. It looks like the authorities decided to allow several days of physical tributes, like placing flowers and notes at his childhood residence in Anhui, but are now winding down those displays. The protocol for the management of Li’s passing looks identical so far to that of former Premier Li Peng’s in 2019, though more people appear to have liked Li Keqiang. There was a cremation service at Babaoshan 7 days after Li Peng died. Premiers do not get the kind of memorial service that General Secretary Jiang Zemin got last year. It is likely a service for Li Keqiang will be held by the end of this week. The Party has a playbook for those events, both for protocol and for managing the public, and they used it successfully less than a year ago when Jiang Zemin died.