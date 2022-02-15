Li Keqiang chaired a State Council Executive Committee meeting. The official reports do not carry pictures of him or the meeting, but perhaps the Standing Committee members will start reappearing.

The second and the third installments in the People’s Daily commentary series on the “10 clarifies/make clear 十个明确“ are on page two of the Tuesday and Wednesday People’s Daily, not page one as yesterday’s on the importance of the core was. That certainly helps clarify which of the ten are the most important.

A PRC reader suggested that we should consider that the PRC not evacuating diplomats from Ukraine or urging its citizens to leave should be taken as a sign that the PRC leadership does not believe Putin will actually invade. I hope they are right.

Today’s Essential Eight: