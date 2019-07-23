Li Peng died in Beijing at the age of 91 at 11:11 p.m. Monday according (Xinhua). Li was Premier during the 1989 protests and is widely disliked as the face of the crackdown. His two main legacies are June 4 and the Three Gorges Dam.

I don't think his death will have any political impact. Jiang Zemin or Zeng Qinghong may be the only remaining Party elders whose passing has the potential for interesting political impacts. In Beijing at least do not be surprised if some people try to let of fireworks tonight. Li was widely hated for his role in the 1989 crackdown.

So far nothing concrete has come out of the Monday White House meeting about Huawei with tech execs, but it sure looks like President Trump is very eager to trade technology for soybeans.

