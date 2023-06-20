Li Qiang in Germany; New report on Cuba-PRC cooperation; New old leadership at Alibaba; Rate cuts
Summary of today’s top items:
Li Qiang talks dialectical thinking with German industry - Premier Li Qiang’s visit to German seems to be going well, with a seminar with members of the business community and a “press conference” following his meeting with Chancellor Scholz that barred questions from journalists, at the request of the PRC side. In his meeting with the businessmen Li said that “we understand that everyone has their own security concerns, and it's important to properly define and prevent risks. If not handled properly, the expansion of risks will only create more and larger problems. Enterprises feel risks mo…