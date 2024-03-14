Li Qiang inspects Autonomous driving, chips and AI in Beijing - Premier Li visited an autonomous driving zone and met with Baidi CEO Robin Li. He also visited Naura Technology Group and the Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence. At a symposium after those visits Li, according to CCTV, “pointed out that developing new productive forces is an intrinsic requirement and an important focus for promoting high-quality development. It is necessary to firmly grasp innovation, accelerate the tackling of key core technologies, and drive industrial innovation with scientific and technological innovation” and that “noted that artificial intelligence is an important engine for the development of new productive forces”.