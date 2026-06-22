Today’s top items:

1. Li Qiang inspects Dalian - Premier Li, on his way to Summer Davos that opens Tuesday in Dalian, went on an inspector tour of the city. According to the readout, translated here, he:

stressed the need to deeply implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the all-around revitalization of the Northeast in the new era and on building a modernized industrial system; to persist in the direction of intelligence, greening, and integration; to strengthen original and leading scientific-technological breakthroughs; to reinforce the re-engineering of the industrial base; to vigorously develop high-end equipment manufacturing; to accelerate the building of a modernized industrial system; and to continuously inject new momentum into high-quality development.

He visited Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. 大连船舶重工集团有限公司 and CFHI Dalian Nuclear Power Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China First Heavy Industries) 一重集团大连核电石化有限公司.

2. Response to US expan…