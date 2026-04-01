Li Qiang inspects Sichuan; Iran war; Another call for balanced trade; Museum scandal fallout
Li Qiang examined nuclear power, hydropower, and other equipment and core components, encouraging the enterprises to target the frontiers of science and technology and market demand, promote the deep integration of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies with manufacturing, and continuously achieve new breakthroughs in clean energy equipment manufacturing and other fields. - Li Qiang on an inspection tour of Sichuan
AI summary of today’s top items:
Premier Li Qiang’s three-day Sichuan tour was heavy on clean energy, energy security, and advanced technologies.
With Trump set to announce next steps tonight, the Iran war remains unresolved as the UAE pushes the UN to authorize force to reopen Hormuz, potentially putting Beijing in an uncomfortable spot between Tehran and its Gulf partners.
A Qiushi “special commentary” by a CASS economist offers the most detailed official-media explanation yet of why China’s trade surplus is structural rather than deliberate — and lays out a…