Reminder: I am skipping out a day early for the July 4th holiday so there will be no newsletter on Thursday, July 3rd.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Li Qiang to represent China at BRICS summit - The Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier reporting that Premier Li will travel to Brazil for the BRICS Summit from July 5th to 8th, and then will make a state visit to Egypt.

2. Studying Xi’s financial work in Fujian - We all need to brush up on Xi’s discourses on finance-related issues during his years working in Fujian. The July 2nd People's Daily has a long piece on page 9 - the theory page - by authors from the Center for the Study of Xi Jinping Economic Thought and the Department of Fiscal and Financial Affairs at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). On the same day the Party Committee of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) held an expanded meeting to study Xi’s discourses on financial work during his time in Fujian.

At the end of the People’s Daily article …