Happy Tuesday, commentary embedded below. Thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. Liu He Coming To DC

It is good news that he is coming, as yesterday's newsletter predicted. I still think the structural issues around the Chinese economic model and technology development are unresolvable, but hope I am wrong. Perhaps enough will be conceded on both sides to avoid tit for tat tariffs in the near-term. It may be hard though for either side to concede much given that both sets of demands from last week were leaked. My understanding is that the US government believes the Chinese leaked them.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to visit Washington next week to talk trade: White House - CGTN: