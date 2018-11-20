Time is running short for Liu He to meet with US negotiators before the Trump-Xi G20 meeting. Xinhua announced today that he will visit Germany just before the G20:

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Germany from Nov. 25 to 28 at the invitation of German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang announced Tuesday. Liu will also attend the eighth "Hamburg Summit: China Meets Europe" on his Germany tour.

That will leave little time between the 28th and 29th for Liu to show up in Argentina to negotiate with the US, if that is/was the latest plan as reported by the South China Morning Post. There is still time for a DC trip "after Thanksgiving" and before going to Germany, but it increasingly sounds like that is not happening.

And what about the 4th Plenum some sources said would be held in November? Is it still happening between Xi's return to Beijing on 11.21 and Liu's departure on 11.25? Were those sources wrong? Or was it "delayed" f…