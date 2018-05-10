Liu He will be in DC next week. I have offered to host him for an interview at the new Sinocism HQ but so far there has been response.

I understand that the White House did in fact announce his visit before he had been formally invited. That was likely an organizational screwup but I would not excuse Liu for thinking it is a sign of President Trump's eagerness to find a deal quickly.

Trump just announced on Twitter that his meeting with Kim Jong Un is set for June 12 in Singapore. I think we should expect some meeting between Trump and Xi while he is in the region: