Lula in the PRC - Brazil’s President Lula has completed his visit to the PRC. While the two sides signed lots of deals and agreed on the need for a multipolar world,it does not sound like Lula fully aligned with the PRC on Ukraine, nor does it sound like much progress was made in getting Brazil to join the BRI.

PRC Defense Minister in Russia - Li Shangfu, the new PRC Defense Minister, is on a visit to Moscow, and met with Putin. The PRC side says people should not overreact as traditionally a new defense minister visits Russia early in their term. That may be true, but at best the optics are not great, and given Xi’s recent visit it is not unreasonable to speculate about more defense cooperation.