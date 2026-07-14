Ma Xingrui case; Trade data; Themes for Xi's WAIC speech; Kevin Rudd on Xi and China
At present two entirely different logics of development exist in the AI field: some media have summed them up as "oil thinking" and "water-flow thinking" — the former treats data and computing power as exclusive scarce resources, fostering barriers, blockades and zero-sum games; the latter treats AI as a universally beneficial public good, nurturing connectivity, sharing and mutual benefit. The vitality of technology lies in open flow. The development of AI must never move toward a technological monopoly that walls itself in, but should always be anchored to the fundamental goal of serving humanity. - People’s Daily commentary previewing the themes of the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference
Today’s top items:
1. Ma Xingrui handed over to prosecutors - The Party has released a public version of the “Report on the Findings of the Review of the Ma Xingrui Case and the Recommendations for Handling It”. Unsurprisingly, former Politburo member Ma is expelled from the Party, dism…