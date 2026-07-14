At present two entirely different logics of development exist in the AI field: some media have summed them up as "oil thinking" and "water-flow thinking" — the former treats data and computing power as exclusive scarce resources, fostering barriers, blockades and zero-sum games; the latter treats AI as a universally beneficial public good, nurturing connectivity, sharing and mutual benefit. The vitality of technology lies in open flow. The development of AI must never move toward a technological monopoly that walls itself in, but should always be anchored to the fundamental goal of serving humanity. - People’s Daily commentary previewing the themes of the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference