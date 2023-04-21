Macron and VDL brief Biden on their PRC trips; Yellen's China speech; “农管“, agricultural administrative law enforcers; BYD
Summary of today’s top items:
Macron and VDL brief Biden on their PRC trips - Biden held calls with both today. The White House readout of his call with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission mentioned Taiwan, as did VDL in a tweet about the call. The White House readout of his call with President Macron of France mentioned Taiwan, but the French readout did not. Perhaps Macron thinks by not mentioning Taiwan he can keep his special new relationship with Xi intact and leverage that into help with a peace deal for Ukraine?
US Treasury Secretary on China policy - Secretary Yellen gave her big speech on China today. While I believe it was intended in part to be a bit of an olive branch, I found it to be confusing. But perhaps the PRC will see it as somewhat conciliatory and clear the way for her to visit the PRC, but Bloomberg reported today that the long-rumored Biden Administration executive order on investment curbs will drop publicly before the May 19 G-7 meeting. L…