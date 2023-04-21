Macron and VDL brief Biden on their PRC trips - Biden held calls with both today. The White House readout of his call with President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission mentioned Taiwan, as did VDL in a tweet about the call. The White House readout of his call with President Macron of France mentioned Taiwan, but the French readout did not. Perhaps Macron thinks by not mentioning Taiwan he can keep his special new relationship with Xi intact and leverage that into help with a peace deal for Ukraine?