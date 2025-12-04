A small handful of external hostile forces are exploiting a disaster to stir up trouble and taking advantage of a crisis to create chaos…The national security laws of Hong Kong have already set a dragnet and are waiting. All words and deeds disrupting Hong Kong will be recorded and pursued for life; all conspiracies to disrupt Hong Kong will have nowhere to hide and will go completely bankrupt. We will absolutely not tolerate them, nor will we be soft-handed. As long as the net of the law is touched, whether hiding abroad or concealing themselves in Taiwan, they will certainly be severely punished by the law. The sword of the rule of law hangs high and will surely deal a head-on blow, cutting off all black hands reaching out to Hong Kong! - Spokesperson for the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region