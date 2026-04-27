The Labor day holiday starts Friday and runs through Tuesday May 5. The April Politburo meeting, which usually review first quarter economic performance among other agenda items should convene in the next three days. It will be interesting to see what if any comments the readout makes that related to the Iran war and the stresses it is causing the PRC economy.

Today’s top items:

1. State Council Executive meeting - Li Qiang chaired a State Council Executive meeting Friday. According to the readout the meeting “studied work related to sci-tech innovation, heard a briefing on promoting the high-quality development of the marine economy, and reviewed and adopted the Regulations on Procedures for Formulating Administrative Regulations (Revised Draft)”.

On sci-tech innovation the readout said: