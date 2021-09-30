China is heading off on holiday again as the vacation for the October 1 National Day runs 10.1-10.7. We will have the weekly discussion tomorrow but unless something big is going on I will probably then not be back in your inboxes until the middle of next week.

So far there has been no public announcement of a month-end Politburo meeting, just of the study session. Usually they announce there was a Politburo meeting one day and then that there was a study session the next. Not sure what to make of this, if anything.

Today’s Essential Eight items:

Martyr’s Day and National Day More details on Sun Lijun’s downfall US-China mil-mil Power mess Weak economic data Evergrande Beijing 2022 Olympic plans Academics on what may be going in China

Thanks for reading.

Share Sinocism