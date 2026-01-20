Meeting for senior officials on Fourth Plenum spirit; More PLA purges?; He Lifeng at Davos; Officials talk up fiscal and financial “stimulus”
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Meeting for senior officials on Fourth Plenum spirit - Xi Jinping gave a speech Tuesday at the opening of a special study session for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level on studying and implementing the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee at the 20th at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance). He holds these meetings after each Plenum, at varying intervals from the conclusion of those big conclaves. Among the highlights from his comments:
Xi Jinping emphasized that the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee made strategic arrangements for economic and social development during the “15th Five-Year Plan” period, which must be comprehended and grasped comprehensively, profoundly, and accurately. “Comprehensively” means understanding the spirit of the plenary session with a global vision, grasping the various arrangements as a whole, and not at…