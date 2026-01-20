Summary of today’s top items:

1. Meeting for senior officials on Fourth Plenum spirit - Xi Jinping gave a speech Tuesday at the opening of a special study session for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial level on studying and implementing the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee at the 20th at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance). He holds these meetings after each Plenum, at varying intervals from the conclusion of those big conclaves. Among the highlights from his comments: