Meituan's mess; Political inspections for universities; Zhao Lijian goes after Japan
Today’s Essential Eight
Meituan’s mess
Universities targeted in new round of CCDI inspections
US pushing back on cold-chain hypothesis for Covid
Vaccine disinformation
Zhao Lijian working his Twitter magic with Japan
New plan to fight human trafficking
Ideological and systems contest
Disgraced actor Zheng Shuang now in tax trouble
Thanks for reading.
Correction: I had a bad typo in section 7 on the People’s Daily article by Li Jie. What I meant to write was “This is another reminder that Xi and his CCP see themselves in a systemic and ideological competition with the West” not “This is another reminder that Xi and his CCP do not see themselves in a systemic and ideological competition with the West.”
Apologies, I hate when a typo really changes the meaning, and once the email is sent I can only change it on the web version.