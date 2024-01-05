Light on commentary today, one of those days where I spend a lot of time trying to find something incisive to say and it just didn’t come together. Thanks for your patience.
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
Minister of Finance speaks - Lan Fo’an gave a scripted interview, his comments do not offer any surprises from the messaging after the December Central Economic Work Conference. The dreams of some sort of bigger stimulus may remain just that.
Data Element X plan - 17 departments released a three year action plan to “unlock the multiplier effects of data, fostering advancements in large models and internet-connected vehicles across 12 industries. This initiative is designed to facilitate the transformation of China's advantage in basic data resources into new economic strengths”.
Blossoms Shanghai 繁花 - I just started watching this new TV series directed and produced by Wong Kar-wai.…