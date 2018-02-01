Good morning, let's get right to it.

The Essential Eight

1. Mixed Messaging About A "Bloody Nose" Strike On North Korea

The Trump administration is trying to correct multiple recent reports claiming the nomination of Victor Cha to be ambassador to South Korea was pulled because he opposed quick military action.

This kind of mixed messaging probably does not help with the US pressure campaign on Beijing to do more against North Korea. I do not think Beijing seriously believes the US would launch a military strike on North Korea, and this latest incident will help those around Xi arguing that Trump is more bark than bite.

A ‘bloody nose’ attack on North Korea is not happening anytime soon - The Washington Post: