Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Qiushi on high quality development - The latest issue of Qiushi has "Creating a New Situation for High-Quality Development in China" as the lead essay. It is a selection of 22 comments on the topic Xi made from October 2017 through March 2024. The more interesting articles on the topic in this issue are from the Qiushi editorial department and Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the General Office of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission. All three pieces are likely decent indicators of some of the main themes at the July Third Plenum. The editorial department says “As the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is about to convene, we must deeply study and understand the spirit of this important article, integrate it with the in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important expositions on comprehensively deepening reform and developing new productive forces, and combine it with the in-depth …