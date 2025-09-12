Summary of today’s top items:

1. Loans to local governments to pay arrears to enterprises? - Bloomberg reports that “government is considering asking state lenders and policy banks including China Development Bank to lend to local authorities so they can make the payments in arrears”, in a package of at least 1 trillion RMB. That would go a long way toward helping get money to enterprises so they can pay suppliers and staff, and may be seen as a form of stimulus. The readout from the April Politburo meeting specifically called for dealing with the problem of local government arrears to business, so maybe five months on they are finally getting serious?