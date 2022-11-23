Today’s newsletter is a bit abbreviated as I have to prepare for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The newsletter will be off Thursday for a day of eating turkey and seeing family, I will be back Friday with the weekly discussion thread. Thanks for you support and patience.

The Covid news just gets grimmer. Cases continue to rise in Beijing, Chengdu and Shenyang are now rolling out mass testing, and Zhengzhou has started five days of “fluid management” for its central district, a Covid control term that appears to be a euphemism for “lockdown”.

Apple’s excessive reliance on the PRC for its supply chain is in brutal focus today as workers at a massive Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou have been protesting and engaged in clashes with security personnel.

