More Covid policy rumors; Xi and Sharif; Scholz; Ding Xuexiang in People's Daily
Summary of today’s top items:
Covid rumors and outbreaks - There was another round of rumors of big changes to the Covid policy, possibly by Friday. I remain skeptical, as I do not understand how they can loosen much going into winter with new variants starting to surge in other parts of the world, and while they still do not have enough vaccination coverage among vulnerable groups. I hope I am wrong, the alternative-a winter of rolling lockdowns-would be devastating to many. It certainly is nice timing for these rumors to pop stocks as global bank heads visit to Hong Kong.
Pakistan PM in Beijing - Xi met with Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif in Beijing. Sharif did not get the level of protocol treatment that Vietnam General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received earlier this week. Trong got the full state visit treatment, a friendship medal and a state dinner which the full standing committee attended, and he was show unmasked next to Xi multiple times. Sharif got a state dinner with Xi an…