Today’s top items:

1. More foreign visitors meet Xi - On Tuesday Xi met with President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique and Saleumxay Kommasith, special envoy of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

According to the PRC readout of his meeting with Chapo, Xi said:

The conflicts in the Middle East are spilling over into African countries. China is ready to work with Africa to navigate these challenging times, and jointly promote peace and seek common development. 中东战事影响外溢波及非洲国家，中方愿同非方携手应对，共促和平、共谋发展

They also agreed to “elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of China-Mozambique community with a shared future in the new era”.

2. Iran war - In a long interview with CNBC Tuesday morning, President Trump addressed the US seizure of the M/V Touska, a cargo ship on its way from China to Iran, when he said “We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it, which wasn’t very nice. A gift from China perhap…